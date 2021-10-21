News Roundup: AEW wrestler sends a message to Roman Reigns, CM Punk hits back at SmackDown Superstar

On this edition of the AEW news roundup, we take a look at the latest from Friday night's ratings including MJF sending a message to Roman Reigns as well as CM Punk firing back at SmackDown's Sasha Banks. We also look at WCW veteran Crowbar's comments on how his AEW debut came about and a whole lot more.

#5 MJF sends a message to Roman Reigns

MJF was recently a guest on Rasslin' hosted by Brandon F. Walker. During the iinterview Roman Reigns briefly addressed the Friday night ratings battle where SmackDown and AEW Rampage went head to head for half an hour. He also commented on Roman Reigns' recent statements about AEW.

MJF said Roman Reigns' segment lost in the demo to AEW stars Ruby Soho and The Bunny. He went on to praise Reigns, calling him an "incredible" performer before taking shot at Reigns:

"Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho su*ks, so I don't know what to tell you. Don't get me wrong, that's not me shi**ing on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is. I think he's absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure. But I'm not gonna go out of my way and talk sh*t about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE," said MJF.

"Again, someday I might work there. I'm also sure if he sees this, he'll pretend he doesn't know who I am because that's what they do over there. When, in reality, I know that they're all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he's great. Would love to work with him one day," said MJF.

#4 CM Punk seemingly takes a shot at WWE SmackDown star Sasha Banks after AEW Rampage's win in the demo

SmackDown and Rampage went head to head for half an hour last Friday, with SmackDown running a half hour longer than usual against the first half of Rampage. Sasha Banks tweeted out Punk's catchphrase "It's clobberin time" ahead of her match against Becky Lynch on SmackDown, which went head to head with Punk's match against Matt Sydal.

Punk fired back on Twitter after AEW Rampage's win in the key demo:

The ratings for last week are in and AEW defeated WWE in the 18-49 demo with 328,000 to 285,000.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam