News Roundup: Braun Strowman spotted with former WWE star, Vince McMahon offered current AEW star a backstage role

#5. Vince McMahon offered AEW's Matt Hardy a backstage role in WWE

Matt Hardy was recently a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast hosted by Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone.

During the show, Hardy opened up about conversations with Vince McMahon before he left WWE. McMahon wanted him to transition to a backstage role as a producer and away from being an in-ring talent:

"After talking to Vince a little bit, I saw that he wanted me to wrestle a little bit, but he wasn’t up on utilizing me a lot in different roles," said Hardy. "...I don’t need to be champion, I just want to be in a good role where I can work with other people, help younger guys, and also stay relevant on my own. He said, ‘Yeah, but I kind of see you transitioning to a producer behind the scenes."

Matt Hardy is currently leading his own faction in AEW, the Hardy Family Office.

#4. Braun Strowman spotted with former WWE star

Braun Strowman was recently spotted with former WWE Superstar and fellow Wyatt Family member Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan at the recent WrestleCade event.

Rowan has made one solitary appearance in Tony Khan's promotion, appearing on the tribute episode to Brodie Lee late last year. As for Strowman, there were some rumors linking him to signing with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, but nothing has materialized so far.

