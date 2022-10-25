"Rub it in Tony [Khan]'s face" - Wrestling veteran thinks WWE could bury AEW by bringing in 2-time world champion to face Roman Reigns next year

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has thrown an unorthodox name into the discussion of who Roman Reigns could face at WrestleMania 39, former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

At the time of writing, Reigns is gearing up to face Logan Paul for the Crown Jewel event on November 5th, but the list of names that could step up to the challenge of dethroning the "Tribal Chief" is dwindling.

The main name that has been thrown around is The Rock, who would bring in a huge audience for WWE if he were to challenge Roman, given his major connections in Hollywood, which is where WrestleMania 39 will take place.

𝙎𝘼𝙈 ♠ @sameer_si27 Do you guys still think Roman Reigns vs The Rock will happen at Wrestlemania 39? 🤔 Do you guys still think Roman Reigns vs The Rock will happen at Wrestlemania 39? 🤔 https://t.co/m7nzCI3qHs

Speaking about who could be next for Roman Reigns on the "Jim Cornette Experience," Cornette suggested that due to his current situation in AEW, CM Punk could be a huge match to put on at the show of shows.

“BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE! Again right there they could generate enough money that night if they did that at WrestleMania to pay [CM] Punk’s contract for three years to do that match and they would be able to rub it in Tony [Khan]’s face.” [3:24-3:43]

Punk's AEW career has seemingly come to an end as there have been reports that the rest of his contract with All Elite Wrestling could be bought out. The only problem is that the "Straight Edge Superstar" would have the freedom to do whatever he wants, something AEW president Tony Khan wouldn't want.

CM Punk has history with both Reigns and Paul Heyman, meaning there would be a built-in story if he were to return, but will it happen? Only time will tell!

Roman Reigns could potentially face another former AEW star at WrestleMania 39

Besides The Rock, another major name that has been thrown around as a potential opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 is former AEW EVP, Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been on the shelf with an injury since the Hell In A Cell event in June 2022, with a slated return time being around January 2023, the same month as the Royal Rumble.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The inevitable Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match is going to be special. The inevitable Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match is going to be special. https://t.co/jOChqh07oA

Cody left AEW in February 2022 and returned at WrestleMania 38 to face Roman's former stablemate Seth Rollins, making it very clear that the main reason he wanted to return to WWE was to win the WWE Championship.

Who else from AEW do you think could face Roman Reigns for the biggest prize in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the "Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : Who do you think would win this match? Roman Reigns CM Punk 0 votes