Ruby Soho gives fans a peek into her honeymoon during AEW hiatus

Ruby Soho is away from AEW as she prepares to welcome her first child. The multi-time champion has shared an inside look at her honeymoon with her husband Angelo Parker.

Soho and AEW star Angelo Parker began dating in late 2023. In April 2024, during an episode of Rampage, Soho announced that she was pregnant. The happy couple then tied the knot on May 18, with friends and family in attendance. Their official first dance as a married couple was captured for online viewing.

The couple celebrated their marriage and pending parenthood with a honeymoon on Little Palm Island in the Florida Keys. Soho took to Instagram to share photos of various activities. The 33-year-old called this their Honey-Babymoon.

"The Perfect Honey-Babymoon [ring emoji] [baby bottle emoji] [palm tree emoji]," Ruby Soho wrote.

Soho has not wrestled since the February 7 episode of Rampage. She and Saraya were defeated by Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale that night.

AEW star Ruby Soho on WWE star Bayley

Ruby Soho joined AEW in 2021 but has been wrestling since 2010, known as Heidi Lovelace in the Indies and Ruby Riott in WWE.

Soho formed The Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in WWE. The group debuted on SmackDown by attacking top babyface stars. The heels battled top blue brand stars until going to RAW in the 2018 Superstar Shake-up.

The Riott Squad debuted on RAW by attacking Bayley and Sasha Banks. Riott's red brand in-ring debut came as a win over Banks two weeks later, and then on the Backlash Kickoff, she defeated Bayley. After several multi-woman bouts, The Role Model won their final singles match on SmackDown in February 2021.

Speaking on the Bakers Bantering podcast earlier this year, the AEW star praised the current WWE Women's Champion. Ruby talked about how fortunate she is to be friends with Bayley.

"I adore Bayley. Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is, honestly, something I’m so fortunate enough to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I’m very fortunate for that. She’s the best," Ruby Soho said.

Ruby and Bayley have teamed up just once, which came at the 2020 Survivor Series event, out of the 19 matches they've worked together.

