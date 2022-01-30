AEW star Ruby Soho reacts to WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

AEW star Ruby Soho reacted to the Women's Royal Rumble Match after both former Riott Squad members were eliminated.

The Royal Rumble always surprises, and the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match was no exception. It saw the return of Sarah Logan as she appeared at #25. Liv Morgan appeared at #6. Sadly, both were eliminated, which explains Ruby Soho's tweet.

But despite being eliminated, the pair shone in the match. They even shared a moment in the ring, cut short when The Bella Twins eliminated Logan. While their time was short, fans were thrilled to see the pair back in the ring.

AEW star Ruby Soho lives with Sarah Logan

Speaking of Sarah Logan, Ruby Soho explained her relationship with the former stable member. She spoke about living on her farm and being a godmother to her son:

“I am godmother to Sarah’s son, Cash, and she asked me to be as much as part of his life as possible. I love that little boy to death and she is one of my best friends. So it was an easy choice and I was able to find this farm in the middle of nowhere. I was able to get horses and I have a place for my dogs to run around. I honestly have found this peace out here." (H/T - New York Post)

Their friendship speaks louder than words as the bond between them appears to be everlasting.

