Ruby Soho reunites with former WWE star, seemingly confirms on-screen relationship

Ruby Soho has finally reconciled with a former WWE Superstar after certain circumstances forced them apart, leading to some misconceptions toward each other. This is none other than Angelo Parker.

The two broke up after Saraya's orchestrated plans became successful, and she created a rift between them. After finding out that the former WWE Diva manipulated everything, Ruby decided to take matters into her own hands and cut herself off from her.

A few days ago, Angelo Parker reached out to Ruby Soho on Valentine's Day and greeted her on the special day. Tonight on Rampage, he also asked for time to speak to her.

He then confessed his feelings for her and how he felt that she also felt the same. Instead of confirming the same, Soho asked him out on a date for next Wednesday night.

Hopefully, this time around, all goes smoothly between them without interruption. The two have gone through a lot in the previous few weeks, so this would be a welcome change in scenery.

Ruby Soho has gotten the chance to speak to Saraya, and she has expressed how she wishes to fly solo for now, and hopefully, the latter will honor her wishes.

