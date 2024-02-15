Former WWE star wishes Ruby Soho a Happy Valentine’s Day amid “break up”

Ruby Soho has just received Valentine's Day greetings from a certain former WWE Superstar. This was from one of her past love interests, who may be trying to get back with her. This would be Angelo Parker.

A few months ago, Parker and Soho ran into each other backstage and began flirting with one another. This then seemed to become more serious with time. Saraya saw this as a distraction and went to great lengths to break them apart by framing Parker for cheating on Ruby. Just last week, Soho seemingly found out about this, and this may be the reason she turned on Saraya.

On X/Twitter, Angelo Parker sent a tweet directed to Ruby Soho, as he wished her a happy Valentine's Day. It seems that he was also trying to reach out to Ruby, following her turning on Saraya, possibly in hopes of rekindling what they once had. Soho is yet to respond to this.

"Hey, @realrubysoho…Happy Valentine’s Day!" Parker tweeted.

Reactions to Ruby Soho turning on Saraya

Last Friday on Rampage, The Outcasts took on Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in tag team action. However, things did not go according to plan, as at a crucial moment, Ruby rejected her partner's tag and left her high and dry. Some AEW stars reacted to this moment.

The first was Anna Jay, who was implicated in the break-up of Soho and Parker. Saraya and Harley Cameron named her as the one who caused their break-up. Jay reacted and said that Soho turning on her partner was long-overdue.

The former WWE Diva herself also reacted to her partner turning on her, with a heartbroken emoji to explain how she was feeling at this moment.

It is yet to be seen how things go for both women after the events that transpired at Rampage. Ruby Soho may begin to fly solo for now, or possibly get back together with Angelo Parker, while Saraya, despite losing a friend, still has Harley Cameron by her side in The Outcasts.

What are your thoughts on this duo breaking up? Let us know in the comments section below.

