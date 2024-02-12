Anna Jay's two-word reaction to Ruby Soho betraying Saraya

A rising star in AEW's women's division, Anna Jay, has shared her reaction to Ruby Soho betraying her Outcasts stablemate Saraya on a recent episode of Rampage.

Saraya and Toni Storm formed The Outcasts in January 2023, Ruby Soho later joined the stable at Revolution 2023. The group waged war against the so-called "homegrown" stars of AEW through most of the year. Storm left the stable in September and later developed her new Timeless persona.

Anna Jay was involved in a recent storyline that saw Saraya try to sabotage Soho's budding relationship with 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker. The deceptions of the former AEW Women's World Champion led to a showdown between Soho and the 25-year-old talent, who was a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society alongside Parker.

On the February 9, 2024, episode of Rampage, The Outcasts faced Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in a tag team bout. Towards the end of the match, the former Riott Squad member turned on and abandoned Saraya. Nightingale took the advantage to secure the win for her team.

In her post on X, Queen Slayer reacted to Soho's actions on Rampage with a simple, two-word response.

"Well finally," wrote Anna Jay.

Check out Anna Jay's tweet below:

AEW star Anna Jay is not opposed to reuniting with Chris Jericho

Anna Jay signed with AEW in 2020 and is one of the company's most promising young stars. The Georgia native has worked with several major names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, and Ruby Soho. She was also a part of Chris Jericho's faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jay became a part of the JAS on the July 20, 2022, episode of Dynamite. The heel stable ran roughshod on the entire locker room for over a year. The stable disbanded in 2023 after its members walked out on Jericho, although they continued to accompany each other on television afterward. Anna, however, recently claimed that she would not mind reuniting with The Ocho.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Star, Jay discussed not having any real sense of closure with regard to the disbandment of the JAS. She also shared her thoughts about a prospective reunion of the faction.

"With me joining JAS, there were a lot of unanswered questions and not really a closure to that chapter. I'm not really sure exactly why, but of course, I wish there could have been something. Whether it had been, it still ended the way it did, but some answers or something to show that there was an end to the chapter. I don't know why we didn't do that, but one day it would be cool to have some sort of reunion. I don't know what that would mean or how that would be. It will never be the same, but I think that might be something cool to do one day," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

