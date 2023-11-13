Ruby Soho's new romance angle plans with 39-year-old former WWE star on AEW TV - Reports 

AEW is trying to tease a new romance angle between Jericho Appreciation Society member Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho.

This intriguing storyline occurred during a recent edition of AEW Rampage. Angelo Parker orchestrated a surprise gesture by having flowers delivered to Ruby Soho in the midst of her match. While Soho was distracted by this gesture, it also cost her the match against Red Velvet.

On the recent episdoe of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there is a very interesting dynamic going on between everyone in this situation.

“Flowers came out, this guy comes to the ring with flowers, apparently from Angelo Parker, and Ruby Soho gets the flowers, nearly gets pinned, but she’s mad that somebody brought flowers out to her in the middle of a match.”

Furthermore, he said that Saraya and Matt Menard are not liking the romance between them:

“They’re having a deal with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho and Saraya, where Matt Menard and Angelo Parker are not liking this romance angle at all. Soho wasn’t either, but they’re doing a little thing with Matt Menard and Saraya where they’re kinda against it, but they have something in common," he said (H/T- RSN)

Following the match, Saraya and Soho interrupted the former Jericho Appreciation Society members after Angelo Parker sent the flowers to Soho.

Ruby seemed to be happy about it, but Daddy Magic and Saraya weren't pleased with Ruby warming up to Parker, privately telling each other that this is a problem.

Wrestling veteran Konnan says AEW star Ruby Soho is The Devil

For months, a masked figure sporting MJF's iconic devil mask has been wreaking havoc on AEW programming, launching attacks on notable stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed.

Speaking on the latest edition of Keepin it 100, Konnan stated that Soho could be the person possibly behind the devil mask.

"But, let's just say, and I'm just thinking off the top of my head right here, that somebody behind the devil mask is, let's say, Ruby Soho, who, when they both start in the business or something, he hooked up with her before she had tattoos. And he doesn't recognize her, and she swore to get him back. Or something like that. I might be too high for that storyline," Konnan said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan considers Konnan's advice for the devil storyline.

What are your thoughts on the new romantic angle tease?

