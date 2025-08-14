"Ruining it for the other ones" - Ex WWE Employee Calls Out the IWC Amid Dax Harwood Controversy (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Jimmy Korderas has found himself in the news once again. His comments went viral on social media recently after he called out AEW on his X account. Korderas shared his views on the promotion and its president, Tony Khan, and he received a lot of backlash.
Besides the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC), even current AEW star Dax Harwood criticized the former WWE referee. Harwood commented on Korderas' tweet and seemingly lost his cool while defending his employer.
Jimmy Korderas spoke about the controversy on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. While the WWE veteran responded to Dax The Axe on the show, he also called out the IWC for its comments. The 63-year-old said social media is both the best and the worst thing to have happened to wrestling, as it has given voice to the "loudest minority."
"The worst thing that happened to wrestling and the best thing that happened to wrestling is social media. I mean, it's great to get your product out there. It's great to promote yourself, but some of the toxic people, the loudest minority, the 10% or less, are the most vocal. They're on there the most, and they're kind of ruining it for the other ones who just want to enjoy," Korderas said. [From 0:56 onwards]
While Harwood's comments regarding Korderas seemed harsh to many, his act of jumping to the defense of the Tony Khan-led promotion was appreciated by another wrestling veteran. The AEW star is known to be loyal to his employer and always defends Khan on social media.
Jimmy Korderas, a well-known name in the industry, retired as a referee three years after leaving WWE in 2009. He currently runs a podcast of his own on his YouTube channel.
