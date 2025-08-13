Wrestling Veteran Defends Dax Harwood After he Loses Cool at Former WWE Official: "He's Loyal" (Exclusive)

Dax Harwood is one-half of one of the most popular tag teams in the world, FTR. Together with his partner, Cash Wheeler, he has won the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice. However, he recently found himself in hot water after losing his cool online.
Harwood recently took to X to respond to a now-deleted post from former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas and used some harsh words while jumping to the Jacksonville-based promotion's defense. Jimmy targeted AEW and Tony Khan, stating that the company's president throws tantrums on social media.
Talking about the situation on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Bill Apter jumped to Dax Harwood's defense. He stated that the FTR member jumped to the Tony Khan-led promotion's defense out of loyalty to his place of work.
"I think the reason that Dax Harwood got irritated like this and unblocked you, Jimmy, is because he works for the company. He's loyal to his company. And I would be, too, if I were working for them. So, unless you're there and part of the company and you witness this, you can say hypothetical things, but unless you're there and living it, I just can't be part of the agreement of this discussion," Apter said. [From 12:06 onwards]
Korderas also responded to Dax Harwood's comments during the show. He stated that he's enjoying his time off with his family and isn't looking to get hired again. The former WWE referee had a 22-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion from 1987 to 2009. He even officiated a match in Ring of Honor in 2012 before stepping away from the squared circle for a well-deserved retirement.
Following his retirement, Korderas wrote a book about his time in the global juggernaut. The book titled The Three Count: My Life in Stripes as a WWE Referee was released in April 2013. He now runs a YouTube channel, where he shares his views on events related to the pro wrestling business.
