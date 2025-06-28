"Rumble 2026 entrant," "No one wants him in WWE" - Fans erupt amid rumors of major AEW star's contract expiry

Fans erupted after rumors of an AEW star’s contract coming to an end caught fire. Some said that this could mean he ends up in WWE, while others said that no one wants him there.

Ad

There are a lot of stars in the company who were once a part of the Stamford-based promotion. However, someone who has had a lot of influence is none other than Chris Jericho. Jericho has been with AEW since its inception, and he has often said that he wants to end his career there.

Wrestling journalist Raj Giri made a claim on Twitter that Chris Jericho’s contract was coming to an end later in the year. That caused a lot of fans to have reactions that they otherwise wouldn't.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

One fan claimed that since Jericho’s contract was going to end later on in the year, that would make him an entrant for the 2026 Royal Rumble. The sentiment was not the same as another fan claimed that no one wanted him in his former company.

Fan reactions to Raj Giri's tweet

Chris Jericho reveals he initially did not get along with Triple H in WWE

Chris Jericho and Triple H have a long history in WWE, and the two have faced off in multiple iconic feuds.

Ad

Jericho made the move from WCW in 1999, and he's revealed that he faced some backstage heat because of it. Speaking with Inside The Ropes, the former AEW World Champion said:

“Triple H and I didn't get along back at that point in time. There was a lot of animosity for real because I had the audacity to come to World Wrestling Entertainment and people didn't like it. They didn't want WCW guys coming to WWE 'cause they thought we were inferior.”

While a lot has changed since the late '90s, there could be some renewed heat on the AEW star if he returns to WWE. Only time will tell whether Jericho decides to make the move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!