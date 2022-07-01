Rumor killer on IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace possibly heading to AEW

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace confirmed she wouldn't be signing with All Elite Wrestling.

A previous story from Fightful Select implied that Grace was headed to AEW as the company's music producer Mikey Rukus produced a theme song for the current IMPACT Wrestling star.

But that isn't the case anymore. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reached out to the reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion, who clarified that Rukus had produced her songs in the past. She noted that Rukus played a major role in making music for her even before AEW's existence.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Regarding Mikey Rukus making Jordynne Grace a theme song, I'd asked her about that weeks ago. She said he'd produced her themes for quite a while, even prior to AEW.



She was reported to have signed a multi-year extension with IMPACT in May 2021. Regarding Mikey Rukus making Jordynne Grace a theme song, I'd asked her about that weeks ago. She said he'd produced her themes for quite a while, even prior to AEW.She was reported to have signed a multi-year extension with IMPACT in May 2021.

Rukus himself clarified that producing music for Grace has nothing to do with AEW.

Check out his response below:

RUKUS @MikeyRukus . @WrestleTalk_TV Sorry to rain on the parade but has nothing to do with AEW @WrestleTalk_TV Sorry to rain on the parade but has nothing to do with AEW 😂😂😂.

Jordynne Grace is a two-time IMPACT Knockouts World Champion

At the recently concluded IMPACT Slammiversary 2022, Jordynne Grace won the Knockouts World Championship for the second time. She won the inaugural Queen of the Mountain Match that included now-former champion Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Mia Yim.

Grace signed with IMPACT in 2018. It was later reported that she signed a multi-year contract extension with the promotion in May 2021. Over the years, she has been a vital part of IMPACT's Knockout Division.

Besides the Knockouts world Championship, Grace has also held other titles in IMPACT. At Rebellion 2021, she and Rachel Ellering defeated Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. It remains Grace's first and only reign with the tag titles.

She's also a former and inaugural IMPACT Digital Champion. At Bound for Glory 2021, the 26-year-old defeated Chelsea Green, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler, and Madison Rayne to win the title.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far