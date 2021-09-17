News and Rumor Roundup: Bray Wyatt drops a big hint about return, Top star takes shots at Tony Khan, AEW star reveals what Ronda Rousey is like backstage

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we look at the latest updates from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Bray Wyatt drops a hint about potential return

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year

Since Bray Wyatt's release from WWE earlier this year, there has been a lot of speculation regarding his next move and which promotion he could sign up for. With his non-compete clause up soon, Wyatt recently teased a return on social media while responding to fans, saying that he would "see you all very soon":

I’ll see you all very soon.

According to reports, a move to Tony Khan's promotion may be on the cards for Bray Wyatt. One report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that he could be making his AEW debut as soon as the edition of Dynamite on 9/29 which will take place from Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee, who was close friends with Wyatt.

#4 AEW star Ruby Soho on how Ronda Rousey is behind the scenes

On a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Ruby Soho opened up about her experience working with Ronda Rousey in WWE. She spoke about what it was like working with Rousey and what she was like backstage. Soho also revealed that the UFC legend had "rallied" for her backstage and helped the two get a big match on RAW:

"It was awesome. She honestly gave me one of my favourite matches that I had while I was there because it meant a lot to us. She's one of those people that's incredibly humble when she knows she doesn't know a lot about what she's in at the moment but she's a sponge. That girl picks up super fast and legitimately has amazing instincts. She's awesome and we had a match at Elimination Chamber and we were on the house shows prior to that, she and I had this match that we were super proud of and were really really exicted to do."

"We got to the show for Elimination Chamber and we had the time that we thought we had and then a few minutes later, we were told it's going to be two minutes," said Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho added that while she knew the story was being built for the first all-women's WrestleMania main event, she was still left disappointed. However, she was in for a surprise the next night on the Red brand. According to Soho, Ronda Rousey "rallied for that match to happen" and their match ended up main-eventing Monday Night RAW.

