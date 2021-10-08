News Roundup: New titles to be defended in AEW soon, Female star shows off incredible physical transformation, Former Champion says he will never turn heel

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup. This week we take a look at the latest on a AAA title being defended on All Elite Wrestling television plus a top babyface revealing why he will never turn heel.

Abadon also showed off her incredible physical transformation over the last year on Twitter. Also on this edition of the roundup, a former WWE referee criticized the standard of refereeing on Dynamite earlier this week. Read on for full details.

#6 AAA Tag Team titles to be defended on AEW television

On the latest edition fo the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote about the AAA Tag Team Championships being defended by Penta and Fenix on AEW television soon. This was mentioned last week on television when Andrade confronted Penta and Fenix, telling them that he would be bringing some friends with him.

According to the report from Meltzer, AAA has already given the storyline the green light and the titles will be defended both in Mexico and the United States:

"Penta & Fenix will be doing programs involving both the AEW and AAA tag titles, the latter of which were talked about briefly last week on television. Khan basically came up with a program regarding the AAA tag titles and AAA gave it the green light. I don’t know the details but the AAA belts will be defended in both Mexico and the U.S. and others from AEW will be involved in the program," said Dave Meltzer.

#5 Abadon's incredible physical transformation

Abadon recently took to Twitter to show off her incredible physical transformation over the past year.

She made her All Elite Wrestling debut in early 2020, challenging Hikaru Shida for the Women's Championship in July. In recent months, she has been on a dominant run on Dark.

