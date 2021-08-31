News and Rumor Roundup: Why AEW wasn't interested in signing Brock Lesnar, How Jon Moxley was convinced to sign with All Elite Wrestling

All Out is less than a week away and it's time to take a look at our daily news roundup from the world of AEW.

On this edition, we take a look at details of a conversation between Jon Moxley and Tony Khan which convinced the former WWE star to sign with All Elite Wrestling. We also look at why the company was not interested in signing Brock Lesnar and a whole lot more.

#5 Tony Khan on convincing Jon Moxley to sign with AEW

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan was interviewed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales. During the interview, he was asked about Jon Moxley and if him signing with AEW early on in the promotion's lifespan would be a part of his wrestling legacy.

Khan replied that Moxley was definitely a future Hall of Famer and explained how a conversation in the latter's kitchen helped convince the former Dean Ambrose to sign with AEW:

"I definitely think he's a Hall of Famer and I definitely think that will be the moment people look at as a major transition. It's a huge free agency jump and you just look at the name change - that's when he became Jon Moxley again. Dean Ambrose had an amazing run and that's a huge part of his storybook legacy, that Dean Ambrose was a world champion, Dean Ambrose wrestled 200 times in a year as a headliner and hit all the house shows and was an iron man and then wrestling changed a lot and became more of a TV driven business and he was ahead of it."

"I sat there in his kitchen and talked to him about how the days of the 200 matches a year are over. It doesn't make sense to do that to your body anymore, it's amazing you did it, it's a legacy but wrestling is changing and this all made a lot of sense to Jon, and that it's a TV business now and the kind of money that's going out for TV contracts, we can build a TV franchise and our show will command real money that I'll be able to build this company around. He took that gamble and it worked," said Tony Khan.

Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion. He is currently set to face Japanese wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima at All Out.

