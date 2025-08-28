Rumored WWE return's issues with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk explained; Veteran points out massive opportunity (Exclusive)

Rumors of an ex-WWE star returning to the company have been making the rounds as of late. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this could be the perfect opportunity to pit him against the likes of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.
The star being talked about is Chris Jericho, and the veteran worked with both Punk and Rhodes in AEW. However, there had been several reports of disagreements between him and the current WWE stars. Bill Apter thinks this could provide the basis for a storyline if Jericho does indeed return to the Stamford-based promotion down the line.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter pointed out:
"Also, he has had issues with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. In storylines? They could reinvent that, again in WWE."
You can check out the full video here:
A WWE veteran thinks Chris Jericho will leave AEW soon
According to Stevie Richards, there is not much holding Jericho in AEW at this point.
Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran expressed that stars like Jericho take their pride seriously. He said:
"I think at this point, for [Chris] Jericho, he's made millions upon millions. Unless that offer is like another ten years and you're paid and you get to be in the office or you've an opportunity for more mainstream stuff... But Jericho, Edge, Christian, a lot of Canadian wrestlers, and Bret [Hart], they take pride and substance over the money," Richards said.
Considering how much Y2J has accomplished in AEW, it is not far-fetched to say that a return to the Stamford-based promotion makes sense. It remains to be seen what Jericho decides down the line, with his contract set to expire by the end of the year.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video