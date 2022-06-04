"I want everything" - Former ROH World Champion namedrops CM Punk and former WWE stars as dream opponents in AEW

Former ROH World Champion Rush recently named CM Punk and multiple stars as potential opponents in AEW.

The 33-year-old star made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Double or Nothing this past Sunday. He appeared in a backstage segment with Andrade El Idolo and was introduced as the latter's new "business partner."

While speaking with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Rush opened up about many topics. During the interview, he expressed his desire to face some of the biggest names on the Jacksonville-based promotion's roster, including Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson.

"I am now on AEW and I want to face the biggest names. I want everything! I am not going for the minimum. You name it! CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, [Jon] Moxley, Samoa Joe, the best they have [to offer]. Imagine Rush vs Samoa Joe - There’s a lot of material. Bryan Danielson vs. Toro Blanco Rush, two ex-ROH World Champions against each other. There’s Moxley, which they state is the most extreme one. They need to see a real Mexican bada**. A lot of people have requested this match… Rush vs. Kenny Omega. We can finally have that match,” Rush said.

Rush is targeting all the gold in AEW

During the same interview, the former ROH World Champion spoke highly about the competition in All Elite Wrestling. He also added that he wants to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Andrade El Idolo.

However, he doesn't want to stop with just the tag team titles, as the top two singles titles are also firmly within his sights.

“I see a lot of tremendous competition on AEW. I know we can get excellent matches. Andrade and I still think the same way. We want everything. We want the Tag Team Titles. There’s a World Title and the TNT Title. It doesn’t matter! We need to have them," said Rush.

He continued -

"Us Mexicans, we were born to be champions. We already were the faces of other companies. This won’t be the exception. We want everything! We want all the titles, tag team and singles. If they present another one, why not the trios titles."

While Rush has some high hopes for his All Elite Wrestling career, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to achieve them after he makes his in-ring debut in the company.

