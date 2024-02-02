RVD, Konnan, and more react as Jim Ross issues statement on cancer surgery

RVD, who re-emerged on AEW programming recently, took some time out to comment on Jim Ross's post about his health. The iconic wrestling personality is currently battling health issues.

However, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for Ross and his fans. Good Ol' JR recently posted a positive health update on his social media, and some of the biggest names in the industry came forward to wish him well, including RVD.

"Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip. All went well. Thanks for all your love & support!" he tweeted.

It's always heartening to see wrestlers from all over the wrestling community come together to wish others from the fraternity.

RVD slams fans questioning physical fitness of 60-year-old wrestler

RVD made his return to AEW programming with an intense match against Swerve Strickland. While a conversation about his physical fitness made the rounds, some comments also pointed out Billy Gunn's physical state. Gunn is currently part of the stable that holds the AEW World Trios Championships, The Acclaimed.

"Why the f*** aren’t people realizing that Billy Gunn is 60 and in better shape than anyone? I’m thinking it doesn’t feed into their agenda so they ignore it, but damn … he looks fucking awesome! If you don’t think so, fuck you‼️He’s the f****g man!! " The wrestler posted.

See the original post here.

Several veteran wrestlers are now part of AEW and routinely put up a great show with their younger counterparts. Sting, who is supposed to have his last match at AEW: Revolution in March, is 64 years old. Adam Copeland, who made his AEW debut last year, is 50, and so is his fast friend, Christian Cage.

What are your thoughts on the older stars of AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

