RVD reveals what he told his wife Katie Forbes about CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage fight

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has revealed what he told his wife, Katie Forbes, about the fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

Punk and Perry were involved in a backstage brawl at AEW All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium. The fight eventually led to an internal investigation that resulted in Punk being fired from the promotion.

But should it have gotten to that point in the first place? Speaking on his "1 of a Kind" podcast, RVD revealed that he told his wife that the backstage fight wasn't really a big deal in his eyes and should have never gotten to the point where CM Punk was fired.

“I think it happened and it wasn’t that big of a deal. I’m sure people are going to s**t on this opinion but that’s what I said when I saw that every single site was picking this up. I said to Katie [Forbes] I mean I’m sure it’s my old school fundamentals, but I said ‘I don’t think this should be that big of a deal.’ She said ‘Right? They’re both fighters right?’ It’s like that’s our world.” [31:54 - 32:24]

Van Dam went on to say that the best way for things like this to sort themselves out is if a promoter puts the two men in a match so that they can blow off some steam, a strategy Paul Heyman used in ECW when RVD had a problem with Taz.

“Usually what would happen is the promoter would put those two guys in the ring as soon as possible. That happened every time I could think about it, that’s what Paul [Heyman] did with me and Taz. The next week after we got into our situation, ‘it’s you and Taz.’ It’s always been that way and I always find that people, they work it out you know? They work it out by working together, so you know I’m surprised that it’s that big of [a] news [story].” [33:26 - 33:58]

CM Punk's AEW departure was referenced a lot during his recent appearance at an MMA promotion

It's been nearly three weeks at the time of writing since CM Punk was fired by AEW, and lots of people have been talking about what could be on the horizon for the Straight Edge Superstar.

One thing that has remained consistent throughout his career in recent years is his role as a commentator for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship promotion (or CFFC for short). It's in this role that his broadcast team took the chance to make several references to his recent departure from All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk teased that he has a lot of time on his hands for the next two months, leading to a lot people speculating that he could appear in WWE at Survivor Series in November as that event takes place in Chicago.

The commentary team even joked that the fighters 'get nervous' whenever Punk is around, to the point where 'one fighter feared for his life,' a direct reference to Tony Khan claiming his security was threatened at All In.

