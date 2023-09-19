CM Punk and CFFC commentary team seemingly take a shot at Tony Khan

Outside of wrestling, CM Punk has been doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC). Recently, he and his co-hosts seemed to reference Tony Khan's infamous promo announcing Punk's firing.

Fans have hoped to hear a response from The Second City Saint since his AEW departure, but so far, he's been ominously quiet. However, much like during his first suspension, Punk has joked about his situation during CFFC commentary.

One of the commentators notably hit off the banter by claiming that some of the fighters "get nervous" when they see CM Punk. The Second City Saint began to laugh while playing around the joke before his co-host added that "some of them fear for their lives."

Expand Tweet

Some fans strongly believe that Punk will head to WWE soon. According to reports, however, while the roster doesn't think it's impossible, there has been no buzz surrounding CM Punk like there was for Cody Rhodes.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collison? Catch up with the results here.

CM Punk will allegedly not take any legal action against AEW or Tony Khan

Fans on Punk's side have been hoping for a heated response from The Second City Saint, but it seems like he might never address his AEW departure. While others also hoped that there could be a legal battle, this doesn't seem to be the case.

According to Haus of Wrestling, Punk is looking forward to simply moving on with his life and doesn't want to draw out any more drama:

"I did learn that Punk does not have any litigation pending against Tony Khan following his termination. From what I gather, Punk is looking to avoid any further litigation and move on with his life. He was described to me as someone breathing a sign of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemed to follow him at AEW."

Expand Tweet

Notably, some fans were upset about the news, and they were hoping for an explosive CM Punk rant. Additionally, some believe this proves that he was guilty in the altercation and is essentially his way of making sure the Wembley security tape never comes to light.