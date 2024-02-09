RVD seemingly interested in forming tag team with 4-time WWE champion

Wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam possibly hinted at teaming up with a recently released WWE Superstar.

Matt Riddle was one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. He was a United States Champion and won the RAW Tag Team Title twice. He was released from WWE in September 2023.

Recently, an X/Twitter user posted the possibility of Rob Van Dam and Matt Riddle teaming up and named them "The Bud Bros." Van Dam liked the tweet, hinting at the possibility that they might team up soon.

"Imma need Matt Riddle & Rob Van Dam to form a Tag Team “The Bud Bros”," the user wrote.

Rob Van Dam has been making recent appearances in AEW after accomplishing a host of accolades in WWE and other promotions. The star is a former WWE Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

RVD reacts to Matt Riddle's WWE release

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, RVD revealed that he wasn't shocked after hearing about the release of The Original Bro.

"I can't say that I predicted that, but I'm kind of difficult to surprise. When people ask if I'm surprised, I kind of put a lot more weight into that surprise word than I probably should because I don't get rocked by much. I'm pretty good at accepting things with stoicism. So, hey, life's interesting," RVD said.

He continued that he was familiar with the wrestling world and knew what could happen.

"He definitely hasn't been the quiet wheel on the train [laughs]. I'm not super surprised. This is the world that I know and that you know. Every year after WrestleMania they always have a bunch of firings and everybody's always like, 'I'm so shocked, I can't believe it.' This is the world that I know," he added.

Rob Van Dam's latest appearance on Dynamite came last week, where he lost to Swerve Strickland in a Hardcore match. It remains to be seen whether he and Matt Riddle will team up soon.

Do you think Mr. Monday Night and The Original Bro should team up? Let us know in the comments section below.

