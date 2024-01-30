RVD shocked by allegations against Vince McMahon: "It just leaves me a little bewildered"

Former WWE Champion RVD recently spoke about the allegations against Vince McMahon.

A former WWE employee, Janel Grant, filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon on January 25, accusing the former Chairman of emotional abuse and physical assault. The lawsuit resulted in McMahon resigning from all his positions in the WWE and TKO.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts on the controversial matter:

"I still probably haven't seen all the pieces. From what I saw, it was pretty shocking. I can't imagine the Vince McMahon that I know speaking like the person that texted those messages. It seemed like it was coming from a depraved 17-year-old or something. My first thought was, 'Come on, Vince really said all that?' I know the belief is that they can prove it and that it's legitimate and credible sources. It just leaves me a little bewildered," he said.

WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"I can't imagine that. It makes me wonder, billionaires that are world leaders, what do they do for fun? You see these movies where they let people out in the woods and hunt them down and shoot them, like a rich people's game. If any of this stuff is based on some truth, I make the comparison there, someone that has such a hunger for power that they need to control someone. That's about Vince. I can't say anyone else mentioned would surprise me quite as much." [H/T:Fightful]

Expand Tweet

RVD recently spoke on facing Sabu in his retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer RVD recently spoke about ECW legend Sabu, who also happens to be Van Dam's close friend from their time together in ECW.

On his 1 of a Kind podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed that he'd like to face Sabu in his final match in the squared circle.

"It was an idea that seemed like it might be feasible 10 years ago, maybe longer," he said. "I just figured he would wrestle himself into the ground, and since I'm a little bit younger, maybe it would just work out that way. I don't see it being my retirement match if I am able to be a part of it, but, of course, I would be honored and thrilled if I am his opponent." [H/T WrestlingINC]

RVD is an incredible in-ring performer who has had success in every notable company he ever stepped foot in. The veteran is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and ECW Champion. Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the 2021 class.

Do you want to see RVD be Sabu's final opponent? Let us know in the comments below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here