RVD has strong opinions on ex-AEW star Joey Janela being blamed for Sabu's death

Former WWE World Champion Rob Van Dam (RVD) shared his opinion on people blaming former AEW star Joey Janela for Sabu's death. Van Dam also disclosed some personal habits of the late ECW legend.

Ad

Sabu wrestled his last match against the former AEW star, Joey Janela, at the GCW Spring Break event in a No Rope Barbed Wire match last month. The ECW legend took a hard bump on the concrete during the match, but the bout continued despite the dangerous bump. Nearly a month later, on May 11, the news broke that Sabu had sadly passed away.

Many people on the internet have been blaming Joey Janela and GCW for the ECW legend's sad passing. Meanwhile, Sabu's longtime friend and former WWE Champion, Rob Van Dam, became the voice of reason and defended GCW and Janela.

Ad

Trending

During the recent edition of his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD called out the fans calling for GCW's arrest over the matter:

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"I've read comments saying, 'GCW should be arrested on manslaughter.' Wait, regardless of the cause of death three weeks later? Thank God these people aren't in control and making relevant decisions."

Rob Van Dam further confirmed how Sabu took some Kratom, which is a legal substance, to get through the match, saying he is an advocate of the same substance. RVD further defended Joey Janela and GCW, confirming that Sabu's own people gave him the Kratum:

Ad

"Joey is getting a bunch of heat. GCW is getting (a bunch of heat). People saying, 'I can't believe I supported them. They killed Sabu.' First off, they didn't give him the kratom. It was his own people. For sure, Sabu had some kratom. He eats it every day," Van Dam revealed. (H/T Fightful)

Ad

Ad

Rob Van Dam concluded his statement, revealing how he also eats kratom every day in order to get through pain, anxiety, and sleep problems.

RVD's emotional message for Sabu

Following the tragic passing of the ECW legend, Sabu, his longtime friend, Rob Van Dam, shared a recent picture with him on Facebook, saying Sabu was irreplaceable in wrestling as well as in his life. RVD also wrote the following in his message:

Ad

"I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring. Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful. And because he loved the business more than anyone I know…wRESTle IN PEACE."

Ad

Wrestling fans will continue to remember Sabu in their hearts for his amazing and valuable contributions to pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More