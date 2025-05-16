RVD has strong opinions on ex-AEW star Joey Janela being blamed for Sabu's death

Former WWE World Champion Rob Van Dam (RVD) shared his opinion on people blaming former AEW star Joey Janela for Sabu's death. Van Dam also disclosed some personal habits of the late ECW legend.
Sabu wrestled his last match against the former AEW star, Joey Janela, at the GCW Spring Break event in a No Rope Barbed Wire match last month. The ECW legend took a hard bump on the concrete during the match, but the bout continued despite the dangerous bump. Nearly a month later, on May 11, the news broke that Sabu had sadly passed away.
Many people on the internet have been blaming Joey Janela and GCW for the ECW legend's sad passing. Meanwhile, Sabu's longtime friend and former WWE Champion, Rob Van Dam, became the voice of reason and defended GCW and Janela.
During the recent edition of his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD called out the fans calling for GCW's arrest over the matter:
"I've read comments saying, 'GCW should be arrested on manslaughter.' Wait, regardless of the cause of death three weeks later? Thank God these people aren't in control and making relevant decisions."
Rob Van Dam further confirmed how Sabu took some Kratom, which is a legal substance, to get through the match, saying he is an advocate of the same substance. RVD further defended Joey Janela and GCW, confirming that Sabu's own people gave him the Kratum:
"Joey is getting a bunch of heat. GCW is getting (a bunch of heat). People saying, 'I can't believe I supported them. They killed Sabu.' First off, they didn't give him the kratom. It was his own people. For sure, Sabu had some kratom. He eats it every day," Van Dam revealed. (H/T Fightful)
Rob Van Dam concluded his statement, revealing how he also eats kratom every day in order to get through pain, anxiety, and sleep problems.
RVD's emotional message for Sabu
Following the tragic passing of the ECW legend, Sabu, his longtime friend, Rob Van Dam, shared a recent picture with him on Facebook, saying Sabu was irreplaceable in wrestling as well as in his life. RVD also wrote the following in his message:
"I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring. Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful. And because he loved the business more than anyone I know…wRESTle IN PEACE."
Wrestling fans will continue to remember Sabu in their hearts for his amazing and valuable contributions to pro wrestling.