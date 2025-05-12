Rob Van Dam sends an emotional message after the tragic death of Sabu

Sabu recently passed away at the age of 60. A longtime colleague of his, Rob Van Dam, has now penned an emotional tribute to his friend.

Terrence Brunk was a well-respected legend in the wrestling business. He had been part of the business for several years and made a name for himself as a daredevil in the ring who put his body on the line for the fans' entertainment. Unfortunately, the ECW legend passed away yesterday.

Rob Van Dom, who is one of the hardcore legend's closest friends, took to social media to write an emotional message to his friend recalling their time spent in the industry together. He shared a picture they took at Wrestlecon just a few weeks prior.

"Here we were just a few weeks ago at Wrestlecon. You never know when it’s the last time you’ll be together when it comes to this. Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry. You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally. He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old , when I met him."

He continued:

"Learning to be an adult, while you’re in the crazy environment of this business can go several different ways. I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring. Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful. ❤️???????? and because he loved the business more than anyone I know…wRESTle IN PEACE."

Screengrab of RVD's Facebook post (Credit: RVD's Facebook page)

Tyson Kidd shared a heartfelt tribute to Sabu

The hardcore legend was a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling. He had competed across various promotions all over the world and was a fan favorite everywhere he went.

Hence, the news of his tragic demise has been disheartening for many fans, and tributes have been pouring in from fans and other wrestlers who all have their own stories about the ECW legend.

Tyson Kidd also took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the hardcore legend. He also recalled how the ECW icon was always kind to him during their previous encounters.

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Sabu. One of the most unique and innovative talents ever. I remember being really excited to watch a dark match Owen had on tape vs. Sabu. He was always very kind to me personally. RIP 🙏."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Terrance's family during these difficult times.

