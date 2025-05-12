WWE personality shares heartfelt tribute to Sabu after his passing; recalls previous interaction with the ECW legend

ECW legend Sabu recently passed away at the age of 60. Soon after, a WWE personality sent a heartfelt tribute on social media. This was Tyson Kidd, a former superstar and now a WWE producer backstage.

Ad

Sabu is a legend in the world of professional wrestling, who made a mark for himself in ECW. He was known for his fearlessness in the ring, evident from the death-defying stunts he performed without any fear in and outside the ring. The hardcore legend was involved in some of the most brutal matches over the years. He last competed against Joey Janela in his retirement match just last month.

Yesterday, the wrestling world was saddened to learn about the hardcore legend's passing. This prompted a message from the retired WWE Superstar. Kidd sent a heartfelt message to the ECW legend after his passing. He also recalled how the wrestling icon was kind to him in their previous meetings.

Ad

Trending

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Sabu. One of the most unique and innovative talents ever. I remember being really excited to watch a dark match Owen had on tape vs. Sabu. He was always very kind to me personally. RIP 🙏."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H also shared his condolence message to Sabu after his passing

Sabu's passing came as a shock to the wrestling world since he wrestled his final match just a month ago. The hardcore legend has been a beloved figure in the world of pro wrestling ever since his debut years ago. He has performed in almost every major wrestling promotion in the world, including WWE, ECW, WCW, TNA, and many more.

Ad

Hence, when the tragic news about his death broke out, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H took to social media to pen a heartfelt message.

"The ECW original whose innovative style helped bring the entire wrestling world to a new extreme. We send our condolences to his loved ones," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Sabu and his family during these difficult times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More