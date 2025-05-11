Triple H pens moving tribute to former WWE star Sabu after passing

Triple H shared a heartfelt tribute to former WWE star Sabu following the latter's demise. The legendary wrestler passed away at the age of 60, and the cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

The popular star was most known for his time in Extreme Championship Wrestling, but he performed for many promotions throughout his impressive career in the ring. He competed in a No Rope Barbed Wire Match at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 on April 18. The veteran defeated Janela at the event last month in Las Vegas in what was his retirement match.

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H took to X/Twitter today to pen a moving tribute to the ECW original following his passing, The Game praised the late star for his innovative style in the ring.

"The ECW original whose innovative style helped bring the entire wrestling world to a new extreme. We send our condolences to his loved ones," he wrote.

The legend captured the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice during his career and created countless memories for wrestling fans over the years. He spent some time in WWE back in the day, but made a name for himself elsewhere.

Former WWE star shares emotional tribute to Sabu

Wrestling legend Taz shared a heartfelt tribute to Sabu today on social media following his untimely death.

The AEW commentator shared a video today on X/Twitter and spoke about what the legend meant for his career. The former WWE star noted that the late star put him over when he didn't have to, and added that he would miss him.

"He was so grateful to me, and I'll never forget it. Even though we became very deep rivalry, love-hate type thing, but more love than hate, he got me over. Like, he got me over. Every time we stepped in the ring or anything we did, like when I came back with my injury, like, without him, I would not have accomplished anything. But what Sabu has accomplished in his career has been amazing. This guy is amazing, and he's just a great-hearted soul. I'm gonna miss him immensely," Taz said.

You can check out Taz's comments in the video below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Sabu's family, friends, and fans at this difficult time.

