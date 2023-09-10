RVD throws massive shade at Shane McMahon on AEW show

WWE legend RVD has made some appearances on AEW, and the veteran was recently a guest on their YouTube show, where he took a shot at Shane McMahon.

Rob Van Dam and Shane McMahon worked together in the WWE in the early 2000s, and the veteran has also talked before about Shane using the 'Van Terminator.'

Speaking on AEW's YouTube show HEY! (EW), RVD threw massive shade at Shane McMahon.

"They had alot bigger stage than we did so alot more people saw that and would've been exposed to our Los Angeles pay-per-view"

Rob Van Dam was also asked about what he could do now that Shane McMahon couldn't, and the WWE Hall of Famer had an interesting reply:

"Probably everything" [From 08:15 to 08:30]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer RVD buried the hatchet between himself and Shawn Michaels backstage at WrestleMania 39

WWE legend Shawn Michaels is known for his backstage attitude, which led to him making a lot of enemies, including RVD. Rob Van Dam recently spoke about clearing the air against Shawn Michaels when they bumped into each other backstage at WrestleMania 39.

It is no secret that RVD and HBK did not see eye to eye in WWE. The veteran has also made fun of Michael's lazy eye.

On his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam talked about his interaction with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 39.

"He said something to the effect about he didn't take it that seriously, which he's told me before, but I still wanted to say this. Something about growth. I said I wouldn't do that now. Now I'm all about trying not to put anything negative out there. He said something about, 'Yeah, look at me, I used to be a d**k.' I'm paraphrasing, I don't remember what he said [laughs]. He said something about we all grew from where we were before. We hugged it out." [From 02:45 to 03:26]

