Rob Van Dam says WWE veteran can "eat a d*ck" for mocking his AEW appearance

Rob Van Dam's shocking AEW debut on a recent episode of Dynamite was a welcomed sight by many fans across the wrestling world. However, one WWE veteran had some less-than-pleasant words to say about it. The Whole F'n Show has since responded, and he did not hold back any punches in his retort.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD addressed Jim Cornette's criticisms following his AEW debut. The veteran manager claimed that Van Dam looked "stiff" and continued to mock him.

RVD offered a harsh response as a result but noted that it is not too late for Cornette or any other hostile fan to change their minds about him:

“Jim Cornette, you can eat a d*ck. And if he feels different now, and he says that, then that’s all good. And by the way, everybody, you still have a chance to come back. [...] For me, of course, if fans want to throw me some respect or whatever.” [01:21 - 01:53]

After his well-received match against Jack Perry, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next for Rob Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam admits to avoiding social media since his AEW match

At 52 years old, Rob Van Dam is still in incredible shape and can perform as well as a man half his age. As such, he has every right to be as confident as he is. But that does not mean that the toxicity of social media does not get to him.

On his podcast, RVD admitted that internet trolls have prevented him from regularly checking out social media since his AEW match:

“I haven’t been on Twitter because of just the toxicity of the trolls. And if you really believed in them as much as they want you to believe in them, they can bring you down.” [01:56 - 02:10]

Although the overwhelming majority of the wrestling public has nothing but kind words to say about Van Dam's debut AEW match, it seems as though he has no plans to spend much time on social media in the near future.

