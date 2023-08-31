RVD's AEW appearance might have cost him a major WWE gig

Rob Van Dam stunned wrestling fans recently by making a one-off appearance for AEW. While it was great to see RVD back in action, the WWE Hall of Famer recently insinuated that he might have lost a WrestleMania 40 assignment.

The former WWE Champion appeared on the August 9, 2023, episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Jack Perry in an FTW Championship match. RVD received plaudits for his performance, as he didn't miss a step despite wrestling after a brief hiatus.

It was noted earlier that WWE was advertising RVD as part of its packages for WrestleMania 40 weekend, and the belief was that the Hall of Famer would have a role to play during a busy time for the company.

RVD seemingly provided an update on his podcast this week and felt that WWE might have now nixed their WrestleMania 40 plans for him.

"Maybe I'd show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don't feel like I can talk too much about that." [H/T Fightful]

RVD apparently got permission from WWE to make his AEW debut

The 52-year-old star wrestling a match on AEW TV did surprise many as he had recently appeared for WWE as part of their Draft episodes.

RVD has not shown up for AEW since losing to Jack Perry, which indicates that he wasn't planning to be in Tony Khan's company for the long run. Following his AEW debut, the Hall of Famer attracted backlash online for his lack of loyalty to WWE and that it was wrong on his part to do business with All Elite Wrestling.

In response to the comments, RVD confirmed that he asked WWE management for approval before talking to their rivals and, in a typically defiant message, shut down all the hate coming his way. You can check out RVD's explicit tweet right here in case you missed it.

The former ECW Champion also stated that he might never truly retire from professional wrestling, and here's why he thinks so.