52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has no plans to retire soon

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is not planning on hanging up his boots anytime soon. RVD remains active in the independent scene and continues to take bookings despite being 52 years old.

Mr. Monday Night was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 after a long career that started in 1990. Van Dam made his name in ECW before reaching new heights during his tenure with WWE. He most recently appeared in the WWE Draft to announce several draft picks.

On a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD discussed why he's not planning on retiring and might not even consider it at all. He explained that he doesn't want to announce his retirement and then return a year or two later. He'll just continue wrestling until he reaches old age.

"I used to think I was going to retire a few years ago," Van Dam said. "I haven't put a lot of thought into it. I just kind of figured semi-retired and I would probably just not pick up bookings anymore eventually or whatever, but now I don't think I ever will. Why bother? I’ll probably be like Dory Funk Jr and just never retire.

"As much as I pride myself on being genuine and honest and I like to set an example by the way I live, I wouldn't want to retire and then come back two years later and wrestle again like everybody does." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Rob Van Dam last wrestled for WWE back in 2014. The last major promotion he competed for was IMPACT Wrestling from 2019 to 2020. He last wrestled in April against Channing Decker at IWC Superstar Showdown IV in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

Rob Van Dam is one of many WWE legends to appear at a historic wrestling event

The first major wrestling event in Israel since 1994 is scheduled on September 14, 2023, in Jerusalem. It's called Global Pro Wrestling Summit and will feature a lot of former WWE Superstars, including Paul London, Ultimo Dragon, Frankie Kazarian, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Vladimir Kozlov.

Legends such as Sting, Rob Van Dam, and Rikishi are also advertised for the big event. Goldberg is also rumored to be making an appearance but has not been confirmed as of this writing.

According to Haus of Wrestling, RVD will wrestle Frankie Kazarian and Psycho Clown in a no-holds-barred triple threat match. AAA's El Hijo de Vikingo will face Ultimo Dragon and Paul London to determine the first-ever GPWS Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

