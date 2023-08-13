[PHOTO] Rob Van Dam shows off insanely ripped physique at 52 years old

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is in incredible shape judging by his latest post on Twitter.

RVD is currently 52 years old and still hits the gym regularly. The former WWE Champion recently wrestled his first match for AEW and was pinned by Jack Perry in an "FTW Rules" match contested for the FTW World Heavyweight title.

Rob Van Dam posted a new tweet a few hours ago, showing off his impressive physique. Here's what he wrote in his tweet:

"I want to thank everyone who was behind me for your awesome support, and tell everyone else that had to eat sh*t … You deserve it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 You deserve it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

RVD posts a couple of photos from the gym

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021

RVD was one of the most beloved acts on WWE TV during the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He won the WWE Championship on one occasion and is a former Money In The Bank holder as well. RVD rightfully received a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame two years ago. Here's what he said about his speech while speaking on Busted Open Radio:

“My whole life I’ve learned and stayed and listened to these great, long speeches by all these legends, and now I’m going to be in front of an empty arena and in three minutes I’m gonna say thanks.’ But I figured I was gonna go a little bit longer, you know, maybe five or six minutes and give them stuff to edit. I went 26 minutes. Didn’t even realize it, I think because there was nobody there, it was weird. I would say something, and they would turn up the applause and turn it down, so I’d have an idea.” [H/T WrestlingInc.com]

Rob Van Dam has kept himself in great shape all these years later and is seemingly in good health. AEW fans would love for him to compete on a regular basis for the promotion following his outing with Jack Perry.

Share your thoughts on RVD's insane physique!

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?