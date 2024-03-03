RVD willing to talk to Tony Khan regarding a big fan request

Former WWE Champion RVD recently responded to a fan who had a request for AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Rob Van Dam has been making sporadic appearances for AEW since August of 2023. The veteran has competed against many talents like Swerve Strickland, Jack Perry, and more. He has been praised for his work in the company and could possibly sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion soon as AEW star QT Marshall recently revealed that Tony Khan loves to use RVD on AEW TV.

On Twitter, the ECW legend seemingly agreed to the fan's request to talk to Tony Khan about bringing AEW to Arkansas city.

"Yep."

RVD recalls his run in TNA Wrestling

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently looked back at his TNA/IMPACT Wrestling run. The veteran held the TNA World Title as well as the X Division Championship in the promotion.

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, RVD revealed that he was supposed to be the new 'Sting' of TNA Wrestling.

"One time, he [D’Amore] was saying, 'You know, we’re going to be doing some things. I see a spot for you here in TNA.' He came out here to Las Vegas and we met at the Nerd bar, and he had a spiel to give me, 'I see you as being like our new Sting, where you’re the veteran, we don’t have to work you to death,'" recalled RVD. "At the time, my back was bothering me, and I let him know upfront, 'Right now, I’m a little banged up.' And we had a good talk. Obviously, it went well as I got hired and was there."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"Looking back at it, how was Scott to work with? It was fine. But I feel both of my runs that they respected me too much to talk to me," said RVD. "I always thought that they weren’t using me in a way they would get their money back out of me. I never put my faith in it being a long-lasting thing." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The ECW legend has recently been making appearances and competing in matches for All Elite Wrestling. However, he has yet to ink a deal with Tony Khan and become an official AEW star. It will be interesting to see if he gets signed in the future.

