AEW star says Tony Khan "loves" using WWE legend on TV (Exclusive)

AEW CEO Tony Khan often brings lots of legends from professional wrestling to the Jacksonville-based promotion. According to All Elite Wrestling star QT Marshall, Khan loves using a particular WWE veteran on television.

The legend in question is none other than Rob Van Dam, who debuted back in August 2023 during the FTW title storyline between HOOK and Jack Perry. RVD has made several appearances since then and competed in matches for the company against the likes of Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Jack Perry, and more.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall revealed that Tony Khan loves to use the former WWE Champion on All Elite Wrestling television:

"Tony loves using RVD on TV. He could still go, so why not?" [6:31- onwards]

RVD shares his experience working for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about his experience working in All Elite Wrestling and compared it to his run with the WWE.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD revealed how he felt replaceable in the Stamford-based promotion as compared to AEW, where he has received a lot of respect:

"It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed. They were like 'Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this but we're all so excited that you're here and so stoked.' There were a few particular guys who said that, and I'll always remember that 'cause that stands out. Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE where I kind of just felt like replaceable, expendable. Might be there next week, might not, I never knew," he said.

RVD has been praised for his recent matches in All Elite Wrestling however, the latter is yet to sign a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan offers him a talent contract.

