WWE legend seemingly wants to end his 33-year career in AEW after WrestleMania 40 snub

A certain WWE legend has teased ending his decades-long career in AEW, following plans for him on the Stamford-based promotion not coming to fruition. This star would be Rob Van Dam (RVD).

RVD began his wrestling career in 1990 and would go on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career, being most known for his time in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). Recently, he has been competing on AEW, despite not being officially signed with them. He revealed that his appearances on the promotion may have been the reason for his potential booking for WrestleMania 40 to be canceled.

Many noticed that RVD had liked some tweets of fans wanting him to stay longer with AEW, and potentially finish his career there. He has shown that despite his age, he still can go head-to-head with several main stars on the roster. The Hall of Famer recently faced Swerve Strickland in a Hardcore match and was able to hold his ground for the majority of the match.

WWE Hall of Famer compares his treatment in AEW and WWE

Rob Van Dam recently got the chance to talk about how he has been feeling in his appearances for AEW, and comparing this to how he once felt while with WWE in the past.

On a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD talked about how during his recent shows with AEW, the locker room and everyone backstage has made him feel appreciated. This was in contrast to his previous time with WWE where he felt he was replaceable, and there was uncertainty with his booking.

"It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed. They were like 'Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this, but we're all so excited that you're here and so stoked.' There were a few particular guys who said that, and I'll always remember that 'cause that stands out. Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE, where I kind of just felt like replaceable, expendable. Might be there next week, might not, I never knew," he said.

After receiving Hall of Fame status with the Stamford-based promotion, RVD could look to make his mark on another major promotion to close out his career. He could take notes from Sting, and end his career with AEW, going out with a bang as well.

