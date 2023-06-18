Create

Ryback apologizes to CM Punk and offers to end decade-long real-life animosity with him

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 18, 2023 01:35 IST
CM Punk (left), Ryback (right)

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently took to Twitter with a message for AEW star CM Punk.

The Second City Saint is slated to return at the upcoming inaugural episode of Collision a few hours from now. While he has his issues with some stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has been in conflict with Ryback during their shared time in WWE. Punk had even called out the 41-year-old veteran for hurting him during their matches.

In a recent tweet, The Big Guy addressed the tension between them, offering to extend the proverbial olive branch.

"Phil, I hope we sit down and talk one day, and I never once tried to hurt you or anyone and while I disagree with certain things you said I am truly sorry if I ever hurt you. You’re a valuable part of the business, and I’m rooting for your success with AEW, despite past differences. Let’s fu*king go! - Ryan," tweeted the former WWE star.

Ryback has also expressed interest in facing Goldberg

The Big Guy has seemingly set his sights on Goldberg ahead of his repeated hints of an in-ring return.

While the 41-year-old star seems interested in a showdown with Goldberg, Dutch Mantell has harshly shot down the idea. Speaking on his Storytime podcast, the veteran said:

"I don't know what he's thinking. I don't think you could fill up a 2,000-seat hall, and if you put it on pay-per-view you couldn't charge 10 dollars for it, nine dollars, and I don't think they'd get that many buys then. Nobody wants to see Goldberg and Ryback." [From 1:02:38 – 1:03:04]
As of now, it remains to be seen whether The Big Guy will make his return sometime this year.

Do you want to see Goldberg in a match with the former WWE Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
