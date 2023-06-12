Former WWE Superstar 'likes' a tweet about wanting to squash Goldberg in his final hurrah

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has been very active when it comes to rumors as of late. His last appearance on the Stamford-based promotion was back in 2016. After his stint with WWE, he went on to compete for several other promotions until 2018 and has not appeared in anything wrestling-related since then.

However, suddenly The Big Guy has been stirring up rumors that he would like to face a WWE legend for his first match in 5 years. He also tried to link himself to AEW, hence suggesting rumors of a possible debut. On the other hand, his dream opponent Goldberg has also been caught in rumors of being linked to Tony Khan's promotion, increasing the possibilities of this dream match becoming a reality.

It was recently seen on the likes tab of Ryback's Twitter account that the superstar liked a tweet about his dream match with Goldberg being a squash match. This is new news since all he has been talking about has been a potential match with the former Universal Champion at a major AEW event.

The screenshot of Ryback's Twitter account can be seen below.

Ryback's recently liked tweets

Whether this match becomes a reality is up to the AEW management, and if this match will take place on a big stage such as the upcoming All In event.

Tony Khan and former WWE superstar are confirmed to have been talking

During the AEW media scrum post-Double or Nothing, Tony Khan responded to questions regarding whether he has been in talks with Goldberg.

Khan did not beat around the bush and confirmed that they have indeed been talking. However, he did not specify what exactly the topics of conversation were, he simply gave them vague confirmation that they have communicated with one other several times.

"Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. So I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill.

"So I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. But yeah It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy." (2:12:52 onwards)

With the possibility of Goldberg heading to AEW floating around and Ryback seemingly volunteering himself to be his opponent. Do you think this match between two former WWE Superstars will become a reality?

