Ryback’s recent tweet massively backfires after CM Punk’s return! Former WWE star addresses his future

Former WWE star Ryback presented a clarification on his recent tweet regarding CM Punk after The Best in the World returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event in Chicago.

CM Punk made his triumphant return to WWE after nearly a decade at the end of the Survivor Series PLE in his hometown. Although it was heavily rumored to happen, Punk showing up right before the show went off-air was surely surprising for the fans.

Apart from the rumors and speculations, the members and veterans of the wrestling industry also had their stand regarding whether Punk would be returning or not. Former WWE star Ryback even promised that he would retire if The Second City Saint makes his return on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CM Punk made his anticipated return, and fans expected Ryback would keep his promise. However, the 42-year-old star gave a clarification, saying Punk had to return to AEW instead so he could retire while confirming he will not be retiring:

"I will not be retiring. He had to return to AEW and that did not happen. Thank you for supporting @FMMNutrition😉."

Ryback has not been in WWE since 2016, and only time will tell what the future has in store for him, as he is not yet considering retirement.

