Samantha Irvin seemingly drops a three-word AEW reference after rumors of Ricochet's signing

WWE ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, potentially dropped an AEW reference following rumors of her fiance, Ricochet, signing with the promotion. The couple no longer work for the same company anymore.

As per the latest reports, Ricochet has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling after his recent WWE departure. Furthermore, the report also stated that he is traveling to London and could show up at All In this Sunday as well. Fans on the internet are also expecting to see the former Intercontinental Champion become All Elite.

Meanwhile, Ricochet's fiance, Samantha Irvin possibly referenced AEW as well. Samantha is still the top ring announcer in WWE despite her partner's departure from the company.

Samantha took to X (fka Twitter) to share a three-word message potentially referencing a popular AEW pay-per-view. Irvin wrote the following in her post:

"double or nothing"

Many fans also feel that Samantha is hinting at her fiance potentially heading to Tony Khan's promotion after the reports of him signing a multi-year deal came out recently.

Wrestling veteran pitched a creative idea for Ricochet in AEW

Former WWE writer, Vince Russo, recently suggested an idea for AEW to get heat on Ricochet before the reports of his signing. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo stated the following:

"You know what would be interesting? You wanna get heat on this guy with the AEW crowd? You really wanna get heat on him? Bro, I would have him coming over from the WWE and kinda basically say, 'Ya bro, I was in the WWE because I am better than all of you. And the reason why I am here now is 'cause they could no longer afford to pay me.' But really like, really go down the road of he is so much better than all the guys that were never at the WWE."

It remains to be seen if the former Intercontinental Champion will show up at AEW All In this Sunday after all the rumors doing the rounds.

