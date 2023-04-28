How did Samantha Irvin rise to fame prior to becoming a WWE announcer? Her journey into the wrestling industry explored

Samantha Irvin is the WWE announcer for SmackDown. Her immense talent in announcing superstars during their entry and after a match has been praised by the WWE Universe.

Not only are her introductions captivating, but they also add to the hype of the company's live events. Irvin invests herself in each announcement and makes it as brilliant as she possibly can.

Prior to landing in WWE, Samantha Irvin had plenty of experience on television. She was a contestant on America’s Got Talent during the show’s 10th season. The judges, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Howard Stern and Mel B, were mesmerized by her audition when she sang A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

She constantly kept impressing the judges as she jumped through the levels and reached the semi-finals. Unfortunately, her journey on America’s Got Talent ended when she didn’t get enough votes to sway the tie-breaker in the semi-finals.

After America’s Got Talent, she even appeared on the music competition show American Idol and mystery series I can See Your Voice. In the latter show, she showcased her talents as an amazing flutist!

Even though none of the music shows put her under the limelight, she knew she belonged on the stage. Samantha continued to work and pave a path for herself, and that led to her performing in Cirque du Soleil and Vegas! The Show in Las Vegas.

How did Samantha Irvin join WWE?

The ring announcer had to stop doing shows during the pandemic. As a wrestling enthusiast from a young age, she took the time to constantly tweet and engage with other WWE fans. Her comments on social media and her discussion with a friend on a podcast caught WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry’s attention.

It was Mark Henry who got the ball rolling for her in WWE. He set her up for a try-out and Samantha Irvin was soon in the Performance Center for it. Initially, it was for in-ring competition, but she couldn’t bag that.

WWE soon offered her a position as a ring announcer. She started her announcing career in 2021 with 205 Live and NXT, and moved to SmackDown with the same role in 2022.

Today, Samantha Irvin does an impressive job and her voice echoes through the arena during Friday Night SmackDown!

Interestingly, while her professional life soared in WWE, so did her personal life! She’s currently engaged to WWE Superstar Ricochet.

