When did Samantha Irvin and Ricochet start dating? Looking at the WWE SmackDown couple's relationship

WWE SmackDown star Ricochet recently got engaged to Samantha Irvin. In his Instagram post, he revealed that he has finally found the "one" he was looking for all this while. The couple has taken their relationship to the next level after going strong together for several years.

Samantha has been with WWE since April 2021. She started as a ring announcer for NXT and 205 Live before landing into different roles. Perhaps the most notable moment in the Massachusetts-born star was being a backstage interviewer. She was associated with the SmackDown roster in January last year.

Rumors of Ricochet and Samantha Irvin dating each other began to circulate in 2020. They officially confirmed their relationship in late 2021. The former Intercontinental Champion has always been public about his relationships, and such was the case on November 13, when he was clicked alongside his lover.

After making it to the blue brand, Irvin was ecstatic to be alongside her partner. The company eventually broke kayfabe and addressed the duo. There were some non-PG moments to generate public interest in their relationship, but that was toned down after some time as the company focused on its storylines.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ 🥰 Congratulations to Samantha Irvin & Ricochet on their engagement. Congratulations to Samantha Irvin & Ricochet on their engagement. 💍🥰 https://t.co/W2onSw8mLW

Ricochet, whose real name is Trevor Dean Mann, was previously involved with NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro and Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard.

He has a son from a previous relationship. Not much is known about Samantha Irvin's past relationship, although she has a daughter named Myra, who is about to turn 6 years old this year.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet's fiance: Samantha Irvin's previous achievements and hobbies

The SmackDown ring announcer has won great renown in music and singing. In Season 10 of America's Got Talent, Samantha Johnson made waves with her mic talent and made it to the semi-finals. She was eventually eliminated via Judge's Choice. Prior to this feat, the singer also dabbled in American Idol but never got far.

Samantha is also an adept flutist. Coming from an arts background, the 28-year-old star was featured on the Fox TV show I Can See Your Voice. She worked there for several years until exiting in October 2020, following which she got a role in WWE and stuck to it.

Her love for melody hasn't ceased as she continues to post pictures of herself playing musical instruments on social media.

Samantha Irvin and Ricochet haven't disclosed their date of marriage yet. Sportskeeda wishes the couple a happy journey ahead.

