Who is Ricochet's girlfriend, WWE personality Samantha Irvin?

Last year, Ricochet revealed in an Instagram post that he was dating Samantha Irvin. Fans were curious as to who she was, but they would soon find out.

Since April 2021, Irvin had been working in NXT and 205 Live as a WWE ring announcer. She quickly became one of the main ring announcers on the show. She has even worked as a backstage interviewer, questioning different superstars.

She is currently working on the WWE main roster. She was called up to the SmackDown roster in January, thus being part of the same show as Ricochet.

Samantha Irvin @SamanthaTheBomb 🏽 twitter.com/WWELadyRefJess… Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess twitter.com/SamanthaTheBom… Excited to see your pretty face before my matches! 🥰 Welcome to the blue brand Excited to see your pretty face before my matches! 🥰 Welcome to the blue brand 💙💙 twitter.com/SamanthaTheBom… Excited to see yours as well!!!! Thank you, Jess! Excited to see yours as well!!!! Thank you, Jess! 💙🙌🏽 twitter.com/WWELadyRefJess…

Samantha Irvin was excited to be called up and expressed as much to Megan Morant in a backstage interview.

"Megan, it's a dream come true. Literally it is a dream come true. I'm over the moon, I can't believe it. Everyone's been supportive, and they've made me feel like this is where I belong."

In her personal life, she has a 4-year-old daughter named Myra.

Samantha Irvin is a singer and was a part of American Idol and America's Got Talent

Other than her work in WWE, Samantha Irvin is quite accomplished outside as well. She competed in American Idol as well as America's Got Talent as a singer. Her real name is Samantha Johnson, and that's the name she performed under.

She tried out for American Idol, but would never get very far there. However, in America's Got Talent, she was selected and got through the initial stages. However, she was eliminated in the Judge Cuts following the auditon.

Her talents don't stop there, though. She was the drama club director at Normandin Middle School and was also an incredible flute player. She was a flutist on Fox TV's I Can See Your Voice show.

She is currently using her voice to impress as a ring announcer on WWE TV, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for the talented Irvin.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku