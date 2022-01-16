Samantha Irvin receives WWE main roster call-up

Samantha Irvin has been called to WWE's main roster. She will join her partner, Ricochet, who is also a member of the SmackDown roster.

Irvin has spent the majority of her WWE run as part of the NXT locker room but was presented to the audience on the latest edition of SmackDown on Fox.

Irvin expressed great excitement for her new opportunity in a pre-show interview with Megan Morant.

"Megan, it's a dream come true. Literally it is a dream come true. I'm over the moon, I can't believe it," said Irvin.

Since the release of former blue brand ring announcer Greg Hamiltion in November 2021, Raw announcer Mike Rome was announcing on both shows. It seems these duties will now fall to Irvin.

"Everyone's been supportive, and they've made me feel like this is where I belong," added Irvin.

Samantha Irvin @SamanthaTheBomb 🏽 twitter.com/wweladyrefjess… Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess twitter.com/samanthathebom… Excited to see your pretty face before my matches! 🥰 Welcome to the blue brand Excited to see your pretty face before my matches! 🥰 Welcome to the blue brand 💙💙 twitter.com/samanthathebom… Excited to see yours as well!!!! Thank you, Jess! Excited to see yours as well!!!! Thank you, Jess! 💙🙌🏽 twitter.com/wweladyrefjess…

She has also been a ring announcer for 205 Live since signing for the company.

Samantha Irvin will work with real-life partner Ricochet on WWE SmackDown

A further benefit of Samantha Irvin's main roster call-up is the opportunity to work alongside her real-life boyfriend, Ricochet, who performs as part of the SmackDown roster.

WWE @WWE @SamanthaTheBomb speaks with @MeganMorantWWE about her excitement for her #SmackDown debut and about the advice she has received from her colleagues. .@SamanthaTheBomb speaks with @MeganMorantWWE about her excitement for her #SmackDown debut and about the advice she has received from her colleagues. https://t.co/hyaQ6Asdw7

Ricochet, who signed with the promotion in 2018, first impressed WWE audiences in NXT. The 33-year-old picked up the North American Championship and even won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside AEW star Malakai Black, then known as Aleister Black. Since being called up, he's won the United States Championship.

Richochet has also dated former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard and current NXT roster member Kacy Catanzaro.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Samantha Irvin's addition to the SmackDown roster? Do you have an all-time favorite ring announcer? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B