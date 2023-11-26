Sami Zayn says Randy Orton hasn't turned up yet, 5-time WWE Champion to be his WarGames replacement?

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton was announced as the mystery partner in the men's WarGames match. However, Sami Zayn revealed during the Survivor Series that The Viper is still not in the arena. Could a former world champion replace him?

The five-time WWE champion in question is CM Punk. This past Monday on RAW, the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins had to reveal their fifth partner for the WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Towards the end of the show, Cody eventually revealed their partner for Survivor Series WarGames match.

The American Nightmare disclosed that the Apex Predator will be their partner. Hence, Orton was officially announced as their partner. However, Sami Zayn told Jey Uso backstage that “Randy Orton is still not here.” Well, this could be an indication of an anticipated return.

In case Orton couldn't make it to Survivor Series in Chicago for the WarGames match, he could very well be replaced by Chicago's own CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has been heavily rumored to return at the Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if it actually turns out to be the case.

Former WWE star pitched an idea for Randy Orton's WWE return

Former WWE star EC3 suggested an idea for Orton's feud after his return while speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws recently.

Here is what he said:

"Let that run for a few months, and then Randy Orton is also a sinister guy. Just turn him into a heel. Then he can work with Rollins. Now you got another program. That's good business because I would be down to see both of those matches. You got a guy like Randy Orton with fresh legs, rejuvenated, been gone for a little bit, there's no creative stink in it. It's almost like a clean slate, he's retcon, but he's still a legend. He's still one of the best, which is truly a gift."

Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for The Viper amid his expected return and who he goes after.

