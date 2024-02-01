Sami Zayn sends an emotional message referencing AEW star

WWE superstar Sami Zayn has sent an emotional message in which he referenced an AEW star respected throughout the industry.

A user on X posted a highlight video from a Boston Street Fight between The Briscoe Brothers and the team of El Generico and Kevin Steen - now appearing as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in WWE - from Night 1 of ROH Death Before Dishonor V, held in August 2007. Zayn responded to the post by sharing the video with a heartfelt caption.

Jay and Mark Briscoe are hailed as legends in ROH and held the promotion's World Tag Team titles 13 times. Jay Briscoe, however, tragically passed away in an accident in January 2023. Mark Briscoe currently appears on AEW, teaming with the Hardys as the trio dubbed the Brethren, while also frequently partnering with former AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR.

In his post on X, the former NXT Champion expressed his admiration for the Briscoes, acknowledging their role in the shaping of Zayn and Owens as performers. He also praised them as their greatest opponents in tag team competition:

"Wouldn't be where are today without going through these battles with the Briscoe Brothers, our greatest tag team rivals ever. Cherished memories," - wrote Zayn.

Sami Zayn returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble in his first appearance since December 2023. He recently suffered a defeat at the hands of former WWE Champion Drew Mcintyre on the January 29 episode of RAW.

AEW star Mark Briscoe emotionally wished his late brother Jay a happy birthday

The Briscoe Brothers are often considered to be one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. Dem Boys have held gold across a number of promotions, including ROH, NJPW, and IMPACT, and have won the admiration of fans and critics alike.

On the occasion of his late brother Jay's birthday, AEW star Mark Briscoe took to X to share an emotional message for the former ROH World Champion, Jay Briscoe. The older Briscoe brother, who would have turned 40 in 2024, unfortunately, passed away in a collision on January 17, a year ago:

"Happy birthday dawg! My life-long partner, brother, best friend, worst enemy, and the Jimi Hendrix of this pro rasslin’ s**t! Love you dawg, blow all them candles out in one good shot up there #demboys," Mark Briscoe shared.

Mark Briscoe recently paid a moving tribute to Jay on the January 17, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, marking a year since the latter's passing. He was joined on the stage by Jay Briscoe's son as well as by his daughters, who had been in the car with their father at the time of the accident and had sustained critical injuries themselves.

Do you miss the late Jay Briscoe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

