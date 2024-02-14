Sami Zayn spotted with female AEW star [Photo]

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was recently spotted hanging out with a female AEW star. The star being discussed is none other than Renee Paquette.

Born in different cities, both Renee and Sami Zayn are Canadians and have known each other for quite some time now as Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, was previously associated with WWE, where Zayn is currently performing.

Renee recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself enjoying the pleasant weather with her Canadian friend, meanwhile making a light joke about their birthplace.

“2 Canadians with a convertible when the weather is above 40 degrees (8c)."

You can check out Renee Paquette's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for the two Canadian stars remains to be seen.

Drew McIntyre cost Sami Zayn a major loss on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn did not wrestle much on TV after the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event but was active during WWE’s house shows. The Underdog from the Underground returned to regular TV action at the 2024 Royal Rumble and has been on a losing streak ever since.

Sami squared off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. After a hard-hitting match between the two superstars, Zayn almost defeated The King of Strong Style, but unfortunately suffered defeat due to interference from Drew McIntyre.

The Underdog from the Underground clashed against Randy Orton in a losing effort in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Friday Night SmackDown last week. He faced The Scottish Warrior on the January 29, 2024, edition of RAW, which he also lost.

The WWE Universe has been worried about Sami's ongoing losing streak and expressed their concern on social media platforms. It would be interesting to see when will Zayn’s losing streak end and what is in store for his future.

What do you think about Zayn losing to Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE