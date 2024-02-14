"He was carried by Reigns," "Triple H ain’t dumb enough" - Fans react to top WWE star's future after recent losses

Fans have been speculating on a top WWE Superstar's future amid a string of losses over the last few weeks. The said performer is Sami Zayn, who's failed to win any match since his return during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The former NXT Champion is one of wrestling's most beloved and believable babyfaces today. Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline in 2022-2023 made him a top-level star, culminating in him and Kevin Owens winning the WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39's Night 1.

However, once Zayn and Owens dropped the gold in September 2023, things slowly changed. Though he was still featured prominently on the company's programming, Sami Zayn wasn't winning major matches. Now, with his recent losses to names like Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, fans are understandably worried about him losing momentum in the Stamford-based promotion.

A Twitter user recently shared a post writing that although Zayn had lost 12 matches in a row, it could result in him capturing the world title down the line.

Fans quickly dropped their opinions in the comments section, with a few saying they were optimistic about Sami Zayn's chances, while others believed he might never get back in the main event scene again.

Check out a few of them below:

Vince Russo was unhappy with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura headlining this week's WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion expressed his disappointment at Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura being put in the main event spot of RAW. Vince Russo also lashed out at WWE for being unable to get Roman Reigns and The Rock, who are slated to appear on SmackDown, to show up on the Monday night show instead.

"You're gonna have Sami Zayn and Nakamura in the main event. I swear bro, I would rather stick my head in a blender than sit here and watch that match for 30 minutes. And you can't get Roman Reigns and The Rock on your show?" said Vince Russo.

Considering Drew McIntyre cost Zayn his match against Nakamura this past Monday night, fans can expect the two to collide sometime down the line to settle their differences.

What do you make of Sami Zayn's current run on RAW? Do you think he deserves to be in the hunt for the world title? Sound off in the comments section below.

