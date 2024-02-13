Wrestling veteran expresses disapproval of WWE RAW main event featuring Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo made some critical comments regarding the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During this week's show, there were a few more qualifying matches for both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in an in-ring promo, setting their sights on the Road to Wrestlemania. In the night's main event, Shinsuke Nakamura squared off against Sami Zayn, who, after a string of losses, aimed to regain some much-needed momentum.

On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE's choice to have Zayn and Nakamura main event the show. He also questioned why they couldn't arrange for Roman Reigns and The Rock to appear on RAW.

"You're gonna have Sami Zayn and Nakamura in the main event. I swear bro, I would rather stick my head in a blender than sit here and watch that match for 30 minutes. And you can't get Roman Reigns and The Rock on your show? " [ 6:07 - 6:23 ]

During the closing stages of the match, a distraction caused by Drew McIntyre enabled The King of Strong Style to deliver the Kinshasa on Zayn, clinching a crucial victory.

What did you make of Vince Russo's remarks regarding the main event of this week's WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

