Former WWE Champion costs Sami Zayn his match against 43-year-old veteran on RAW

Sami Zayn collided with wrestling veteran Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Before the bout, the King of Strong Style sent a warning to The Master Strategist during an interview, which took place before the show began.

The two stars have history, as Sami was Nakamura's first opponent in WWE. They faced each other for the first time at NXT TakeOver: Dallas back in 2016, which was won by the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

During their match on RAW this week, Shinsuke Nakamura hit Zayn with a sliding suplex and got a two count. Sami then caught the former and dropped him on the mat with a Michinoku Driver, which also got a two count. Zayn then sent Shinsuke to the outside and nailed him with a diving Swanton Bomb.

Back in the ring, the two stars took turns striking each other in the face. Sami Zayn managed to hit a Blue Thunderbomb for a two count. Sami nearly decapitated Shinsuke with a clothesline. He then hit an exploder and was preparing to hit the Helluva Kick, but Drew McIntyre came out and provided a distraction.

Expand Tweet

Nakamura capitalized by hitting Sami Zayn with the Kinshasa to win the match. After the match, The Scottish Warrior started attacking Zayn, but Cody Rhodes made the save.

Do you think Sami would've won if Drew hadn't interfered? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE