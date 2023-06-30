Sammy Guevara "a little devastated" after AEW star's sudden departure

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has recently revealed that Sammy Guevara felt devastated after finding out about his departure from the promotion. Guevara and Fuego are close friends in real life and go way back.

Just recently, Fuego Del Sol announced his departure from AEW. He had a two-year stint with the promotion, briefly appearing on Dark and Rampage. He first appeared in the company in 2020, and a year later was given a contract by Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara themselves. But now this stint has come to an end, and Fuego will be now looking to the future of his career.

Speaking to Fightful, the former AEW star talked about how Sammy Guevera reacted following the news. He also talked about their relationship as close friends who are both superstars in the same promotion or industry.

"I'm pretty sure this man has texted me every hour on the hour since the news broke. We were both a little devastated. I've always tried to let him do his own thing. He’s his own star. I don't ever want to damper that or try to pull away or try to leech off of that. But I know he's going through his own struggles constantly. Me and him constantly talk and give each other advice and give each other ears the vent when we need to vent."

He also discussed how Guevara was very supportive during the time of the announcement, and was very attentive to his plans moving forward.

"Then it turned immediately around when I got my news and he became that lending ear after me. We're both sad. But also, he was immediately like, ‘Okay, where do we go next? What do we do next? What can we do next? How can I help you?’ That's what he did. So I again, all the credit in the world to him and so many guys that reached out and helped me out." [H/T Fightful]

AEW Star Sammy Guevara gives his farewell message to Fuego Del Sol

Sammy Guevara recently gave a heartfelt message to one of his close friends in AEW, Fuego Del Sol, who recently announced he was departing from the promotion. The two have been friends off-camera for some time, but have had many interactions on the promotions.

The Spanish God was the one who personally handed the AEW contract to Fuego Del Sol. Another instance was when Fuego was present when Guevara captured the TNT Championship, and a celebration broke loose.

See Guevara's heartfelt message on Twitter here.

Another AEW star has left the promotion, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors.

Where would you like to see Fuego Del Sol head next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

